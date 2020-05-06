Local golfers return to Sandy Hollow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)) –Local golfers returned to one of their favorite courses Wednesday. Sandy Hollow on the southeast side of Rockford opened up for the first time this year.

Lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s made it an even more enjoyable experience. The course had remained closed throughout the ‘Shelter-In-Place’ requirements during COVID 19.

Golfers played in two-somes and there were 15 minutes between tee times to help space out the golfers. Foam was inserted into the holes so golfers did not have to reach in them to retrieve their golf balls. Flags were left in the holes too. Only golfers with physical disabilities or other physical limitiations were allowed to use carts.

The clubhouse and putting green will remained closed for the time being and golfers must reserve tee times online. They can do so at www.golfrockford.org.

Four of the five Rockford Park District golf courses are now open. The only one not open yet is Ingersoll on the west side of the city. That will open next Monday, May 11.