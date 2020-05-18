Local golfers urged to stick to their tee times or cancel in advance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Park District isn’t happy that many golfers aren’t showing up for their scheduled tee times.



Golfers are required to schedule tee times in advance online during the pandemic, but many who do aren’t showing up and that’s creating problems. Because of the required spacing restrictions at the courses only eight golfers are allowed on the courses per hour, so the Park District is asking golfers who can’t make their tee times to please call at least 24 hours in advance to cancel so that those times can be given to other golfers.

The number to call is (815) 968-PLAY (7529).