DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–When I asked NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi during a media day press conference two weeks ago to describe his relationship with head coach Thomas Hammock and what he liked about Hammock, Lombardi answered “He’s real.”

Yea, there’s nothing phony about Thomas Hammock. He’s a straight shooter who’s all about the business of making NIU football successful. So, in a one-on-one interview with Hammock I got real with him on some topics such as coaching in the era of NIL and the transfer portal, on recruiting, on the best advice he ever got from a coach, on what he does when he needs a break from football, and on what it’s like on game day when he leads the team out of the Yordon Center and onto the field in DeKalb.

NOTE: NIU will kickoff its season one week from tonight in DeKalb against Eastern Illinois. The Huskies are the defending MAC champions.