1 ranked Rock Valley College notches another win

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Make it 15 wins on the season and counting for the Rock Valley College volleyball team. The Golden Eagles knocked off Madison College Tuesday evening 25-21, 25-20, 25-9.



The win boosts RVC’s record to 15-5 and it strengthens RVC’s position as the number one ranked NJCAA D3 team in the nation. All of RVC’s defeats have come against highly ranked D2 teams.



For highlights of Tuesday’s match click on the media player.