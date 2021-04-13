1 RVC sweeps softball doubleheader from #6 Joliet

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College women’s softball team has won the last six NJCAA Division III national championships. There’s every reason to believe they’ll have a chance to extend that streak this spring.

RVC, ranked #1 in the nation, is off to a 21-5 start this season. Monday afternoon the Golden Eagles swept a doubleheader from the #6 ranked team in the nation Joliet Junior College.

In the first game Hononegah graduate Ashton Melaas pitched all five innings. She allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Melaas got lots of run support. RVC batters got some help from the wind blowing out and they cranked out three home runs. Harlem graduate Kirstin Fudge hit one out. Alyssa Ranchero and Trinity Fry knocked out the other two. The final score was 13-2.

RVC won a much tighter second game 4-2. Kenadee Nelson earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts. Kayla Freiberg hit a home run.

For highlights of game one click on the media player.