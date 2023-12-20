DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Northern Illinois University landed commitments from 18 football recruits Wednesday on National Signing Day. Following is a list of those recruits.



QB-Kenny Leuth-6-4, 220lbs.-Rocklin, California-2023 passed for 2,301 yards and 30 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. Also had 2 touchdown runs for a 10-2 team at Rocklin High School.

QB-Luke Marble 6-3 Smyrna, Georgia-two-time team MVP, third team all-conference 2023. In 2023 he passed for 654 yards (38-98) for 9 touchdowns. Ran 42 times for 271 yards and four touchdowns. as a sphomore passed for 1,404 yards and 34 touchdowns and ran for 186 yards on 35 carries.

RB-Ahmir Smith-5-10, 195lbs.-Santee, S.C.-2023 rushed for 1,700 yards and 31 touchdowns. for a 10-2 team. 2022 rushed for 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

WR-George Dimopoulos-Crystal Lake Central-Sr. 42 rec. 773yds, 8 TDs, also played QB two games.

WR-La’Don Bryant-6-4, 195lbs.-Savannah, Georgia-second team all-conference at Benedictine Military School. 2023 had 640 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns.

TE-Joe Stein-6-6, 225lbs.-Grand Island, Nebraska-All-State in 2023 for 5-5 team at Northwest High School

OL-Ben Gustafson-6-8, 290 Elkhorn, Nebraska

OL-Lane Mahnesmith 6-8, 320lbs.-Troy, Illinois-first team all-conference

OL-Aiden Olson-6-4, 285lbs.-Clinton, WI-first eam all-conference.

OL-Grey Rumohr-6-5, 295lbs.-Wales, WI-first team all-state for 11-1 team.





CB-Dashaun Gibson-Manassas, Va. 6’2-he also played receiver-first team All-State Class A by HuskerLand Report. Played on 11-2 team taht played in the state championship game.

CB-Dev’ion Reynolds-Zion, IL-6-1-first team all-conference for a 10-2 team.

S-Taylor Powell-6-4, 190lbs-Belleville, IL-team captain for team that went 11-3 and played in the state championship game.

S-Adrian Thomas-6’2, 180lbs.-Milwaukee, WI- Second team all-conference and team captain at Nicolet High School.

LB-KJ McRae 6-3, 210lbs-Covington, Georgia-second team all-conference.

LB-AJ Guida-6-2, 210lbs-Highlands Ranch, Colorado-first team all-conference. 2023 had 94 tackles, 3 sdacks, 12 TFLs.

DL-Lance Ingold 6-7 230lb.s-Rochester, IL-All-State for 14-0 team that won the state championship in Class 4A.

DL-Ivan Moore Jr.-6-4 220lbs.-Kenwood Academy-Chicago-