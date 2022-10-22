(WTVO/WQRF) — Here is where local area teams landed in the first round of the IHSA playoff pairings.

CLASS 1A:

#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)

#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2)

#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2)

#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2)

#11 Dakota (5-4) at #6 Gilman (Iroquois West) (7-2)

CLASS 3A:

#9 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3) at #8 Genoa (Kingston) (7-2)

#12 Monmouth (Roseville) (5-4) at #5 Stillman Valley (8-1)

#10 Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) (6-3) at #7 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (7-2)

#14 Winnebago (5-4) at #3 Seneca (9-0)

#11 Lisle (Sr.) (5-4) at #6 Byron (8-1)

CLASS 4A:

#16 Norridge (Ridgewood) (5-4) at #1 Richmond (Burton) (9-0)

#15 Johnsburg (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (Hyde Park) (9-0)

#10 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3) at #7 Rochelle (7-2)

#14 Marengo (5-4) at #3 Wheaton (St. Francis) (8-1)

CLASS 5A:

#16 Chicago (Westinghouse) (5-4) at #1 Sycamore (H.S.) (9-0)

#12 Arlington Heights (St. Viator) (5-4) at #5 Sterling (H.S.) (7-2)

#14 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (5-4) at #3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1)

CLASS 6A:

#12 Grayslake (Central) (6-3) at #5 Belvidere (North) (7-2)

#11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Amundsen) (7-2)

CLASS 7A:

#18 Batavia (6-3) at #15 Rockford (Guilford) (7-2)

#23 DeKalb (6-3) at #10 Moline (H.S.) (8-1)

#19 Normal (Community) (6-3) at #14 Rockton (Hononegah) (7-2)