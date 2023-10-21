ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s that time of the year again, and that means playoff football. We have 18 local teams in the hunt this season. Here’s where they landed with the first round of the IHSA playoff pairings.

CLASS 7A:

#24 Machesney Park (Harlem) (6-3) at #9 Glenbard East (8-1)

#31 Rockford (Auburn) (5-4) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0)

CLASS 6A:

#13 Chicago (Amundsen) (6-3) at #4 Belvidere North (7-2)

CLASS 5A:

#9 Rochelle (7-2) at #8 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2)

#12 Evergreen Park (6-3) at #5 Sycamore (8-1)

CLASS 4A:

#15 Chicago (Phillips) (5-4) at #2 Rockford (Boylan) (8-1)

#14 Plano (5-4) at #3 Dixon (8-1)

CLASS 3A:

#16 Chicago (Noble/Hansberry) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0)

#4 Chicago (Noble/Johnson) (8-1) vs. #13 Stillman Valley (5-4) (Site TBA)

#12 Oregon (5-4) at #5 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (7-2)

#10 Monmouth (Roseville) (5-4) at #7 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (6-3)

CLASS 2A:

No local teams

CLASS 1A:

#16 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)

#9 Ottawa (Marquette) (7-2) at #8 Forreston (7-2)

#12 Fulton (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Morrison (8-1)

NOTE: Dates/times of these games are TBA.