ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was an afternoon for signing and celebrating Thursday at Boylan Catholic High School. Seven student-athletes signed with colleges and universities.
They are as follows:
Nathan Anderson – Swim – Saint Ambrose University
Samantha Appino – Softball – Edgewood College
Alberto Chavez – Football – Carroll University
Mark Harris – Football – Roosevelt University
J’Mar Johnson – Football – Roosevelt University
Tessa Lawson – Golf – Carroll University
Molly Ryan – Swim – Grinnell College