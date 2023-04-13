ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was an afternoon for signing and celebrating Thursday at Boylan Catholic High School. Seven student-athletes signed with colleges and universities.

They are as follows:

Nathan Anderson – Swim – Saint Ambrose University

Samantha Appino – Softball – Edgewood College

Alberto Chavez – Football – Carroll University

Mark Harris – Football – Roosevelt University

J’Mar Johnson – Football – Roosevelt University

Tessa Lawson – Golf – Carroll University

Molly Ryan – Swim – Grinnell College

