DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There is no shortage of running back talent at Northern Illinois University even with the transfer of last year’s leading rusher Jay Ducker to Memphis.

Sophomore Antario Brown has already shown flashes of being an All-MAC caliber player. Sophomore Mason Blake showed good potential in the opportunities he got last season. Another sophomore Billy Dozier is also a guy to keep an eye on. He showed game-breaking ability in the spring.

Then there’s sophomore Harrison Waylee. He might be the best all-around back of the bunch. Waylee was limited to only five games last season by an injury. In those five games he rushed for 574 yards, and he scored four touchdowns. He rushed for 144 yards in the opening win at Georgia Tech. He followed that up by rushing for 179 yards against Wyoming.

Waylee is healthy again and ready to roll into the 2022 season. He has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, and he’s been named by Phil Steele as a preseason All-MAC second team candidate.

Watch the video player above of my interview with Waylee to learn about his determination to have a big season, the competition in the running back room at NIU, his thoughts on the leadership quarterback Rocky Lombardi brings to the team, and his thoughts on NIL.