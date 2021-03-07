Altybarmakian Strikes Twice in Comeback Overtime Thriller Over Wild

Rockford, IL (WTVO/WQRF) – Forward Andrei Altybarmakian scored twice including the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Rockford IceHogs (3-7-1-0) a 4-3 victory over the Iowa Wild (3-5-2-0) 3-2 at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

Altybarmakian ignited the scoring with a burst down the left wing and a crafty backhanded shot past Wild netminder Hunter Jones (OTL, 21 saves on 25 shots) at 8:19. The IceHogs limited the Wild to one shot in the period with 1:54 left the frame when the visiting club earned their first power play and quickly capitalized. Forward Connor Dewar slipped in his fourth goal of the season past IceHogs keeper Collin Delia (W, 27 saves on 30 shots) at 18:57.

Forward Evan Barratt reclaimed the lead for the IceHogs 2:35 into the second period with a drive from the left circle. Less than two minutes later, the Wild powered in a Dewar shot for a 2-2 score at 4:21. Earning a 5-on-3 power play, Wild forward Damien Giroux buried his second goal of the season and second of the series vs. Rockford to give the visiting club their first lead.

The IceHogs battled back in the third period and forward D.J. Busdeker buried the game-tying marker at 8:11 off a brilliant spin-o-rama backhanded pass from MacKenzie Entwistle. Heading to overtime, forward Brad Morrison found Altybarmakian early in the extra skate to bury the game-winning maker on the only shot of the frame at 1:16.

The IceHogs finished the game 0-for-5 on the power play while the Wild went 2-for-4. The IceHogs close their four-game homestand on Thursday, Mar. 11 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.