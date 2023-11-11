POLO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Amboy was trying to get back to the 8-man state championship game for the second straight year. Last year they lost to West Central.

But in order to do that they would have to get past Polo first. That’s where this semifinal game was played Saturday afternoon.

Amboy dominated the whole way through winning 40-6.

The Clippers will play Ridgewood at Monmouth College next Friday night at 7 p.m. for the 8-man state championship.

For highlights of semifinal action, watch the media player above.