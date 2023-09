MILLEDGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Milledgeville Missiles hosted the Amboy Clippers Friday night in an 8-man football showdown that you didn’t want to miss.

It was a shaky start for the Missiles and Amboy was able to capitalize. The Clippers won 32-20.

Amboy stays undefeated at 6-0, while Milledgeville falls to 5-1.

For highlights watch the media player above.