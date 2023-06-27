ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — What started as a field of 16 this week, dwindled down to two Tuesday night in the East Summer League Tournament. It was a hard-fought battle between the Auburn Knights and the Byron Tigers.

Did you know there was overtime in summer league? Because it happened in this game. Amir Danforth came up with the winning three-pointer to grab the championship for the Knights 59-56.

Auburn led for a majority of the game, with total control in the first half. Then Byron slowly started to climb their way back.

Ryan Tucker drained some key threes, then Jack Hiveley got a shot off at the buzzer to tie the game at 56. A one-minute overtime period ensued, but no baskets.

That’s when sudden death came, next shot made wins the game — and the star-studded sophomore Amir Danforth came through with a shot from way downtown. Auburn continues rolling their way through summer hoops.

