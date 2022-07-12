ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that Anders Sorensen has been hired as head coach of the Rockford IceHogs.

Sorensen takes over behind the bench after being named interim head coach in November of last year.

He helped the IceHogs to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the 7th time in team history and first since 2018. He boasted a 35-26-4-1 season at the remainder of the season.

Prior to becoming head coach, Sorensen was with the IceHogs as an assistant coach for three seasons, and five seasons as a development coach for the IceHogs and Blackhawks.

In his press conference today at at Blackhawks development camp, Sorensen talked about his main goals for the team as he moves into his new role.

“I think at the end of the day when you break it down, it comes down to you want to help the players get better,” said Sorensen. “If that’s in player development as their assistant coach, head coach, I don’t think that really matters. But that’s really what I’m here for, just helping these players, we are here to serve them.”

The rest of the IceHogs coaching staff will be announced at a later date.