Anders Sorensen picks up where Derek King left off with the Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Derek King’s promotion to the Blackhawks’ interim head coaching job led to Anders Sorensen being promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach with the IceHogs. The two men have worked closely together for several years. That will continue to be the key going forward.

“We have a close relationship from all the years working together here (in Rockford),” said Sorenson, “So it was moreso let’s, we’ll make the best out of this situation here and stay in touch and, you know, we had some good conversations about personnel both up top and here.”

Sorensen has been an assistant coach with the IceHogs for almost three years. Before that he was the Blackhawks’ Developmental Coach for four years. Before that he coached in his native Sweden. Now at age 46, he’s getting his shot to run an AHL team.

“I’m comfortable in the role. The biggest thing I think for me is just helping the Blackhawks out and helping Rockford out in any capacity. In my heart I’ve always been about the development of players, the development of individuals. In what role or capacity that comes has never been of any importance to me.”

Sorensen says he might make some tweaks to the IceHogs, but don’t look for any major changes in the team.

“We’ve had numerous conversations with our staff here and the staff up top, and we’re just trying to look at different things we can tinker with, but nothing is set in stone yet. It’s still kind of an evolving process here.”

King and Sorensen are on the same page when it comes to the system they’ll run, but they bring different personalities to the arena. Sorensen has a little rougher edge to him, but the players say it’s been a very smooth transition so far from King to Sorensen. “Obviously everyone misses Kinger down here,” said IceHogs’ goaltender Malcolm Subban. “He’s a great guy and a great coach, but Anders came in and he’s been amazing.”