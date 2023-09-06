FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Aquin schools announced Wednesday that their bid for a co-op with Orangeville for both high school boys’ basketball and baseball has been approved by the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

The co-op will start this school year (2023-24) and run through next season as well. Here is part of the statement released by the school.

“We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to come together as a united team and foster a sense of camaraderie between our schools. We are also confident that this collaboration will enhance our sports programs and provide our athletes with additional opportunities to compete and grow.”

They also added how both coaches and staff remain dedicated to providing these opportunities for students.

“We recognize the importance of athletic programs in shaping our students’ character, fostering teamwork, and promoting physical fitness. Our dedicated coaches and staff are committed to providing exceptional athletic experiences for our student-athletes and ensuring their growth, both on and off the field.”

Aquin and Orangeville will also start co-oping in 8-man football next year.