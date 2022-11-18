FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After one season with the program, Aquin Schools announced today that Bill Shepard has resigned from his position as head coach.

In their initial statement, the school said, “Aquin thanks him for his dedication and hard work this season. We wish Coach Shepard the best in his future endeavors.”

This was his first season with the Bulldogs after replacing Broc Kundert who took over head coaching duties at Oregon.

Aquin finished with a 2-7 record this season. It was their second season competing in 8-man football.