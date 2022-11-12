NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The last time the Aquin volleyball team visited Redbird Arena was last year, and it ended in a third-place finish. This year, the story was much different.

Aquin defeated Springfield Lutheran in two sets 25-20, 25-15 to become the top Dawgs in the state in Class 1A.

Their championship win was led by senior Lucy Ardnt who had 14 kills Saturday morning. Ainsley Stovall was right behind with 13 kills and 9 digs. Megan Holder carded 26 assists.

For highlights of the Bulldogs’ championship match and postgame reaction from junior Megan Holder, senior Lucy Arndt, and head coach Robyn Stovall, watch the media player above.