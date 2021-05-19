Auburn athletes sign with Rockford University

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Three Auburn High School student-athletes will be turning in their red and black for Rockford University purple. Nick Magdadaro, Arturo Castillo and Zykese Williams have all signed with Rockford University.

Magdadaro and Castillo are volleyball players.

“I’ve always wanted to play volleyball in college and Rockford University is a great school, close to home. That’s always been my goal,” said Magdadaro.

“I feel like playing at the college level will actually be a competition and a good thing for me and my teammates,” said Castillo. “Anywhere the coach puts me I’ll be able to play it.”

“I always wanted to go to college and play basketball especially getting into business also,” said Williams. “That’s one of my dreams also.”