Auburn bowler Kai Horton signs with Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Rock Valley’s top-notch bowling program is getting another good one. On Wednesday Auburn High School senior Kai Horton signed with Rock Valley College.

Horton was joined by his family and close friends for the moment in Auburn’s cafeteria. Horton averaged 230 this past bowling season which was the best total in the NIC-10.

Rock Valley College is coming off a fourth place finish at the NJCAA Division III National Tournament just this past weekend. Last year RVC won the national championship.

Horton is eager to help RVC keep that success going.

“It was kind of easy to go there because I’ve known Tony (RVC coach Tony Hall) for a while, and everyone that’s going there I’m close to. I know we’re going to make a pretty good team for these two years.”

“It’s just a testament to what we’re doing,” said Hall. “What we’re putting together every year that the top bowlers in the area are wanting to come to Rock Valley. Getting a bowler like Kai is great!”