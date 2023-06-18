ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The final day of play in the Chicagoland Summer Showcase did not disappoint. The Auburn Knights took a crack at the defending 4A state champion Moline Maroons.

It was wire-to-wire the whole way, but Auburn had the edge 42-41. Big performances came from senior Rakim Chaney and sophomore Amir Danforth.

That win took them to the semifinals of the Big School Platinum division where they faced Richwoods High School. Another nail-biter, but that one ended in favor of the opponent, 61-60.

Auburn finished it’s weekend of showcase play at 3-2.