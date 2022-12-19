ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Former Auburn Knight Ernest Austin Jr. is closing the door on his college football career and hoping to open a door to a professional career. He’s playing in a pair of college football showcases.



Austin, a defensive tackle from Kentucky State, just participated in the HBCU All-Star Pigskin Showdown this past weekend in Marion, Alabama. January 5th through the 8th he’ll participate in the Podyum College All-Star Bowl in Miami Beach, Florida. Scouts from the NFL, CFS, Indoor Football Leagues and International Leagues will be in attendance at that to evaluate the players.