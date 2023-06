ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East Summer League Tournament got underway Monday night at East High School. The Rochelle Hubs took on the Auburn Knights in the first round.

Auburn was led to victory by senior Keon Leach. They won in dominant fashion 82-37.

Play continues Tuesday night with the championship game starting at 7 p.m. Auburn will face Pecatonica in the semifinals at 6 p.m.

