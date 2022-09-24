WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With hopes of making the playoffs, Winnebago was looking for a win Friday night at home against Dixon.

In the final seconds, Bago’s Logan Olson intercepted a Dixon pass in the end zone to seal the deal for the Indians a 29-25 win on their Salute to Military Night.



Bago battled back after trailing 25-14 by outscoring the Dukes 15-0 in the fourth quarter.



Alex Weavel completed 10 of 20 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown for Bago. Andrew Penticoff hauled in 6 receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown. Supreme Muhammad carried the ball 10 times for 156 yards and one touchdown.



Dixon quarterback Tyler Shaner completed 16 of 22 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Hayes hauled in five receptions for 132 yards and two of the Dukes’ touchdowns.

Winnebago improves to 3-2 greatly enhancing its playoff hopes. Dixon is now 3-2.

