CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several of our local athletes competed in the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Championships this week in Charleston. Winnebago’s Supreme Muhammad dazzled in the sprints once again with two top finishes in 1A. Evan Horgan of Belvidere North captured first in the 3200m in 3A.

Team results for both 1A and 3A, and a list of individual winners are below.

1A Finals

(Team Results)

Catlin (Salt Fork) – 45 Shelbyville – 30.5 Newton – 30 Tuscola – 29 Auburn – 25 Winnebago – 24 Decatur (St. Teresa) – 24 Colfax (Ridgeview) – 23 Springfield (Lutheran) – 23 Rockridge – 22 Champaign (Judah Christian) – 21 Forreston – 21 Port Byron (Riverdale) – 20 Eureka – 19.5 Elmwood – 19

(Track Event Results)

100m: 2nd – Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago) 11.03

200m: 1st – Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago) 21.60

400m: 4th – Bjorn Carlson (Rockford Christian) 50.01

800m: 9th – Aidan Sosnowski (Rockford Christian) 1:57.92

3200m: 4th – Weston Forward (Rockford Christian) 9:25.70

4×100 Relay: 1st – Forreston (42.91)

4×200 Relay: 4th – Winnebago (1:29.66), 5th – Forreston (1:30.00)

4×400 Relay: 4th – Forreston (3:26.85)

(Field Event Results)

Shot Put: 6th – Gage Dunker (Lena-Winslow) 15.74m, 7th – Henry Engel (Lena-Winslow) 15.55m

Discus: 5th – Camden Rosche (Rockford Christian) 46.68m

Long Jump: 4th – Max Milbrath (Pecatonica) 6.37m

Triple Jump: 1st – Max Milbrath (Pecatonica) 13.67m, 2nd – Vontez Dent (Rockford Lutheran) 13.48m

For full results from the IHSA Class 1A Track & Field State Meet visit:

IHSA 1A Boys State Track & Field Championships – Results

3A Finals

(Team Results)

Flossmoor (Homewood) – 58 Nequa Valley – 42 Champaign (Centennial) – 40 Edwardsville – 37 Hinsdale Central – 37 Downers Grove North – 33 Oak Park (River Forest) – 32 Gurnee (Warren) – 31 Joliet West – 27 Normal (Community) – 23 Naperville Central – 22 Elmhurst (York) – 22 Chicago (Kenwood) – 22 Bloomington – 21 Yorkville – 19.33

(Track Event Results)

3200m: 1st – Evan Horgan (Belvidere North) 9:05.98

For full results from the IHSA Class 1A Track & Field State Meet visit:

IHSA 3A Boys State Track & Field Championships – Results