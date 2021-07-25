Baker holds three shot lead after two rounds at Greater Rockford Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The second round of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic took place at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club on Sunday. The tournament runs four rounds over two weekends and heading into next weekend’s final rounds the scoreboard looks like this.

Championship flight:

1. TJ Baker – 69, 71 = 140

2. Ryan Arnold – 70, 73 = 143

3. Troy McNulty – 70, 73 = 143

4. Garrett Ralston – 71, 73 = 144

5. Matt LaMarca – 72, 73 = 145

6. Bennett Baker – 75, 72 = 147

7. Cody Rhymer – 69, 78 = 147

8. Matthew Smith – 76, 72 = 148

9. Varun Menon – 73, 75 = 148

10. Brian Silvers – 76, 72 = 148

Women’s Division

#1 Ella Greenberg beats #8 Eva Greenberg – 6&5

#2 Megan Thiravong beats #7 Robin Clott – 5&4

#3 Kayla Sayyalinh beats #6 Morgan McNulty – 3&2

#4 Hui Chong Dofflemeyer beats #5 Kyra Simon – 5&3