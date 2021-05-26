Banfield’s big night lifts the Snappers past Peoria

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) – Beloit Snappers’ catcher Will Banfield drove in four runs on a 2-for-4 night to lead the Snappers to a 6-4 win over the Peoria Chiefs Wednesday evening at Pholman Field.



Beloit scored first in the bottom of the third inning on a Banfield two-RBI single.



Up 2-0, in the top of the fourth, the Chiefs took a 3-2 lead with a three-run home run from Chandler Redmond. Peoria added one more in the top of the fifth to go up 4-2.



The Snappers had the answer in the bottom of the fifth when Beloit batted around and scored four runs to go up 6-4. Neither team would score the rest of the game.



Snappers pitcher Bryan Hoeing earned his second win of the season with five innings of working and allowing four earned runs. Kameron Misner had a two-hit night. Griffin Conine reached four times on a base hit and three walks.