Barratt and Johnson Register Two-Point Nights in Loss at Chicago

Hoffman Estates, IL – Forwards Evan Barratt (one goal, one assist) and Chris Wilkie (two assists) recorded two-point nights, but the Rockford IceHogs (6-10-1-0) fell to the Chicago Wolves (11-2-0-1) 6-3 at Triphahn Community Center Ice Arena Saturday night.

The Wolves struck quickly with a pair of goals in the opening minute of play off the sticks of David Cotton (27 seconds in) and Max Lajoie (44 seconds) to give the home club a 2-0 advantage. IceHogs goaltender Ivan Nalimov (L, 31 saves on 37 shots) would come up with 14 saves in the frame against the high-flying Wolves, but Cotton would add his second of the night on the power play (15:48) before the intermission break.

Wolves forward Dominik Bokk carried the momentum into the second period with another quick strike on the power play 55 seconds in. Blueliner Cody Franson settled the contest down and put the IceHogs on the scoreboard with his fourth goal of the year off the right-wing point at 2:04. IceHogs forward Evan Barratt made it 4-2 at 15:15, sneaking a shot over the blocker of Wolves netminder Antoine Bibeau (W, 23 saves on 26 shots), but the Wolves responded moments later thanks to forward Ryan Suzuki (17:47).

For the third consecutive period, the Wolves struck in the first minute of the frame thanks to forward Tanner Jeannot 51 seconds into the third period. IceHogs forward Reese Johnson completed the game scoring at 8:42, battling towards the front of the net and netting his third goal of the season.

The IceHogs went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Wolves finished 2-for-5. The Rockford IceHogs’ home-and-home weekend against the Wolves heads to BMO Harris Bank Center tomorrow, Sunday, Mar. 28 at 4:00 p.m.