Bears chairman says team not firing Matt Nagy

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey told the team Wednesday that reports of Matt Nagy’s pending firing were not true.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, McCaskey told the players and coaches the news during a team meeting, two sources said.

Per a report from Mark Konkol of Patch on Tuesday morning, the Bears had informed Matt Nagy that Thursday’s game against the Lions would be his last as head coach.

“That is not accurate,” said Nagy of the report on Tuesday afternoon. “I have great communication with ownership, with George (McCaskey) and Ted (Phillips) and Ryan (Pace) but I have not had any discussions.”

The head coach’s job status has been in question since the 2020 season when the Bears had a six-game losing streak after a 5-1 start while their offense continued to sputter. A late rally to get to 8-8 and a playoff berth as the seventh seed helped him return for a fourth season.

But struggles have returned once again for the Bears as October and November have seen a downturn in performance. After going to 3-2 on the season after a win over the Raiders on October 10th, the Bears have lost five consecutive games, including a 16-13 decision to the Ravens at Soldier Field on Sunday to fall to 3-7.

Chants of “Fire Nagy” rained down from the Soldier Field stands as fan’s ire has turned toward the head coach who led the team to the 2018 NFC North championship but has struggled ever since. After posting a 12-4 record that season, the Bears are 19-24 since then, with their offense never able to reach the level hoped when he was hired to replace John Fox in January of 2018.

Currently, the team is 29th in points scored and 31st in yards gained, which has been the story for the last three seasons for the team.