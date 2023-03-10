CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — According to multiple reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and others, on Friday the Bears agreed to trade the No. 1 pick in the April draft to the Carolina Panthers.

In exchange, Chicago receives star wide receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks.

The picks the Bears will reportedly receive are in the first round (No. 9) and second rounds (No. 61) this year. They will also get a 2024 first-round and 2025 second-round choice.

Moore would join the Bear after spending his first five NFL seasons in Carolina. He was the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Maryland. Last year he had 63 receptions for 888 yards and 7 touchdowns (career high). The 25-year-old is under contract through the next two years. He already has three, 1000-yard seasons under his belt.

The trade is not yet official. It won’t be confirmed until the start of the new league year at 3 p.m. (CT) Wednesday.

Here’s a list of the Bears current picks in this year’s draft (April 27-29). Five of the nine have been acquired in trades:

Round 1 – No. 9 (from Panthers)

Round 2 – No. 53 (from Ravens)

Round 2 – No. 61 (from Panthers)

Round 3 – No. 64

Round 4 – No. 103

Round 4 – No. 133 (from Eagles)

Round 5 – No. 136

Round 5 – No. 148 (From Ravens)

Round 7 – No. 218

Round 7 – No. 258 (supplemental selection)