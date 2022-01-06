Bears place quarterback Justin Fields on the COVID-19 reserve list

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears stands on the field during a timeout in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST (WGN) – It looked like the Bears were going to get one more chance to see their first round draft pick on the field in the 2021 season.

But that has been put into serious jeopardy on Thursday morning.

The Bears placed Justin Fields on the COVID-19 reserve list as they prepare for their season finale against the Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Per new NFL guidelines, since the quarterback is vaccinated, he could still play if he’s asymptomatic and can pass a pair of BRL PCR tests the day after the positive test.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Nagy announced that Fields was expected to start against the Vikings after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. During his news conference on Wednesday, the quarterback said that he was able to walk and run without pain for the first time since he was injured against Minnesota in the Week 15 Monday night game at Soldier Field.

Should Fields not play Sunday, he finishes his rookie year with 1,870 yards passing, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns compared to ten interceptions. He also rushed for 420 yards (5.8 per carry) with a pair of touchdowns.