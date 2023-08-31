BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — College football returned to the Stateline Thursday evening with a bidding rivalry. Rockford University took on Beloit College in the Rock River Battle.



It was only the second meeting ever between the two NCAA Division III schools despite the fact they’re practically neighbors. Rockford University won last year’s first meeting, but the Buccaneers got even in this game rallying after falling behind 14-0 in the first half for a 34-27 win.



Buccaneers quarterback and former Dixon Duke Jacob Shafer passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. One of them was AJ Fitzpatrick. He hauled in five passes for 105 yards.



Regents’ quarterback Jaelen Ray passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those were caught by Curtis Hosea.



