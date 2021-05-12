Beloit fans looking forward to baseball at new downtown stadium

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — Construction is on-going in Beloit on the Snappers’ new downtown stadium. After months of work it’s definitely looking like a modern ballpark. The Snappers are hoping to move into their new crib later this summer.

Some Snappers fans will be said to say good-bye to historic Pohlman Field where minor league baseball has been played in Beloit since 1982, but most fans can’t wait to get inside the new stadium.

“I think it’s gorgeous,” said Snappers’ fan John Hein. “I’m really anxious to get inside and see what it is, where the seating arrangments are and what kind of views you can get.”

“I think this (Pohlman Field) was way overdue to be replaced,” said another fan John Spencer. “so I think it’s a great idea. It’ll be nice to have a nice new park.”

“I’m really impressed,” said another fan Cherly Champlin of the new stadium. “I go by there at least once a week. It’s a nice site. Good for downtown Beloit.”