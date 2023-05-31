BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — Another loss has been tacked on to the Beloit Sky Carp’s losing streak. It stands at eight now after they lost to the Great Lakes Loon 4-3 Wednesday night.



Starting pitcher Gabe Bierman did his part for the Sky Carp. In six innings of work he allowed only one hit and one earned run.



The Sky Carp will try again to end their losing streak Thursday night at 6:35 against the Loon. For highlights watch the media player.