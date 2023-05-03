BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Beloit Sky Carp got a strong pitching performance from starter Jared Poland, and they defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-1 Tuesday during a school day game at ABC Supply Stadium.

Jake Thompson hit his third home run of the season for the Sky Carp in the sixth inning to lead the hitting attack.

Chandler Jozwick pitched the last two innings to earn his fifth save.

A crowd of 2,626 was in attendance, most of the kids from area schools. The Sky Carp will continue their six-game homestand against the White Caps Thursday night.

