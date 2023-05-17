BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Beloit Sky Carp were no match for the Cubs of tomorrow on Wednesday at ABC Supply Stadium. They lost to the South Bend Cubs 10-2.

It looked like it would be the Sky Carp’s day when they scored two runs in the first inning on RBI hits by Kahlil Watson and Brady Allen, but the Cubs responded with five runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth inning to take command.

On the bright side for the Sky Carp, leftfielder Davis Bradshaw, the Midwest League’s leader in batting average, had a pair of hits and a walk to boost his batting average to .416.

The Sky Carp will try to get back on track against South Bend Thursday night during a 6:35 p.m. start. The series will continue through Sunday.

For highlights of Wednesday’s game, watch the media player above.