BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Beloit Sky Carp began the unofficial second half of the Midwest League season on a tough note with a 15-2 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The game had a pitcher’s duel feel through the first three innings, with a Cedar Rapids solo home run being the game’s only hit.

However, the Kernels brought an end to that thought quickly, pushing across eight runs in the top of the fourth inning against Beloit starting pitcher Alex Williams (2-4) and reliever Tyler Eckberg.

Beloit scored both of its runs in the fifth inning on a pair of home runs. Davis Bradshaw connected for his first home run of the season, while Tanner Allen followed shortly thereafter with his sixth of the season.

Bradshaw highlighted the Sky Carp’s offensive attack with three hits, raising his batting average to .327 on the season. The Sky Carp and Kernels continue their three-game weekend series on Saturday. First pitch from ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled for 6:05