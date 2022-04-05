BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)– They’re almost ready to play ball in Beloit. The Sky Carp that is. They held their first practices at ABC Supply Stadium Tuesday.

The Sky Carp will open their season this Friday at Cedar Rapids. Their home opener will be next Tuesday, April 12 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

This team is a mix of newcommers and returning players from last season. One of the newcommers is shortstop Nasim Nunez. He’s one of the top prospects in the Marlins’ system.

Another newcommer is the manager Jorge “George” Hernandez. He’s worked with several of these players all winter. He says it’s a good group.

“This is a special group, very good, very talented,” said Hernandez. “A lot of talent on the field. We have a great combination of good speed, defense and good pitching, so we should be solid all the way around.”

“I’m really excited to start the season,” said returning catcher Will Banfield. “Going through spring training, everyone’s itching to get out to affiliate and kind of just play games that we can play our hearts out.”

The Sky Carp’s opening day pitcher Friday will be Dax Fulton. He spent most of last season at low Class A Jupiter, Florida. He was promoted to Beloit late in the season. He’s one of the top ten prospects in the Marlins’ system. He’s honored to get the opening day assignment.

“Obviously very excited. I’m ready to get out there. I’m ready to be playing in front of fans again. As we were going in spring training, and as we were being built up we don’t get to play in front of a whole lot of fans, so when opening day comes around I was definitely happy to hear that I was going to be the opening day starter.”