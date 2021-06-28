Beloit Snappers first game at new stadium will be August 3

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — Minor League baseball has been going strong in the Stateline since the early ’80s. Now the Beloit Snappers are taking it to a whole new level with their new stadium ABC Supply Stadium.

The difference between the Snappers current stadium Pohlman Field and this stadium is night-and-day. This is a state-of-the-art facility. It’ll seat 3,500 fans and many more can watch from a berm and from other standing room locations. There’s not a bad view in the ballpark.

Fans will enter through the main gate in centerfield. The Rock River runs just beyond the left field seats. Just beyond the right field fence is a view of downtown Beloit. The concourse is open air and goes completely around the stadium giving fans a constant view of the playing field. There’s a high-definition Jumbotron and two party decks. The third level of the stadium is the suite level. It includes a stadium club for season ticket holders

Monday season ticket holders were allowed inside for the first time to check out the stadium and to pick their seats.

“This is beautiful. This is beautiful yea,” said season ticket holder Ken Arndt of Roscoe. “For the sake of Beloit and the ball team this was necessary.”

“I think it looks amazing,” said another fan Rich Wolter who’s company was purchasing tickets. “They’ve put this together really fast and it looks beautiful. I think it’s going to bring the city together.”

So the big question is when will the Snappers actually play ball here? That was answered by Snappers President Jeff Jurgella.

“Our very first game here being Tuesday, August 3 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. So (we’re) just really excited for the whole Stateline area to experience this. You just don’t see new construction like this particularly in minor league baseball.”

Other events including concerts and a movie night will also be held at ABC Supply Stadium. Tickets for the August 3 game and for other Snappers games will go on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the Snappers website or by calling the Snappers office.