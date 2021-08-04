Beloit Snappers get their first win at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Beloit Snappers have their first win in their new stadium. Wednesday night they defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-0 at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Snappers used great pitching and the long ball. They got a pair of home runs from first baseman Troy Johnston. DH Kole Enright also went deep.

Starting pitcher Antonio Velez went seven innings allowing only one hit while striking out ten. Jackson Rose finished up with two innings of relieve allowing only one hit while striking out two batters.