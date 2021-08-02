Beloit Snappers ready to play in their new ballpark

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –The Beloit Snappers are ready to play ball in their new home. The first game at ABC Supply Stadium will be played Tuesday evening.

The Snappers will host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 6:30. A sold out crowd will be on-hand to watch. The stadium has 2500 permanent seats. Another 600 people will be standing or seated in other parts of the ballpark.

The players are as pumped up about the grand opening as the fans are.

“It’s really exciting,” said infielder Kole Enright. “I’ve played in a lot of minor league parks in my four years in professional baseball and this is, this is second to none.”

The players held their first practice in the Stadium Monday morning.

Beloit native and former NFL head coach (Colts/Lions) Jim Caldwell will throw out the first pitch Tuesday evening. There will be fireworks after the game. All of that happening on the bank of the Rock River at the new brick stadium in downtown Beloit.