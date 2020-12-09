Beloit Snappers to become Miami Marlins affiliate

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Snappers announced Wednesday that the team will become an Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The Beloit Snappers has spent 39 years as a Major League Baseball Class A team, and was an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics from 2013-2020, the Minnesota Twins from 2005-2012, and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1982-2004.

“We are thankful to receive the invitation to become a licensee of Major League Baseball and the Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins,” Quint Studer of Gateway Professional Baseball, managing partners of the Snappers, said. “One year ago, the Beloit community made a decision to build a new downtown baseball stadium. Thanks to the support of the fans and the community for the stadium project, Beloit will be one of the 120 licensed Minor League teams in 2021 and beyond, have a great new partnership with the Miami Marlins, and bring a higher level of competition and talent to Beloit fans by being moved up to the Advanced-A level.”

The invitation coincides with continued progress on Beloit’s new downtown multi-use stadium, which is anticipated to open next summer.

“On behalf of our whole organization, we’d like to sincerely thank the Oakland Athletics for their partnership with our team and our community. The A’s were strong partners both on and off the field and we wish them nothing but the best in future seasons,” Studer said.

The Snappers are scheduled to take a new name when they move into the new downtown stadium in 2021. The team adopted the Snappers moniker in 1995 after playing as the Beloit Brewers from 1982-1994.

Five potential team names were developed from fan submissions, including Beloit Cheeseballs, Beloit Moo, Beloit Polka Pike, Beloit Sky Carp or the Beloit Supper Clubbers

