Belvidere native Levens inspired by Hammon coaching the Spurs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Many women have been inspired by Becky Hammon becoming the first woman to serve as a head coach in an NBA game this week. Belvidere native Amanda Levens is one of them.

Levens is currently the head coach of the University of Nevada women’s basketball team in Reno. She observed how Hammon got a chance to coach the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night against the Lakers when Spurs’ head coach Greg Poppovich was ejected in the third quarter. Poppovich appointed Hammon to take charge for the remainder of the game.

“You know when I got into coaching there weren’t women coaching men,” said Levens late Thursday night during a postgame press conference in Nevada. “You know especially in the NBA or in college and now it’s trickling. You’re seeing it happen. You’re seeing it in the pros. You’re seeing it at the college level and I think it’s great!”

Levens doesn’t see any reason why women can’t coach men’s teams.

“You know you coach players, you learn to reach them on a personal level and it’s not gender specific. If you can coach the game and you can relate to people and build a great relationship with them it doesn’t matter man or woman. I think she’s (Hammon) living proof of that, and now that she’s done it you’re going to see it more and more.”

Levens is a former All-State basketball standout at Belvidere and an former All-Pac 12 player at Arizona State. She’s currently in her fourth season as the head coach at Nevada. This season her team is 4-2. The Wolfpack have had one game canceled and two games postponed due to COVID-19.