BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North hosted two cheerleading conference championships Thursday night. Both the Big Northern and NIC-10 went back-to-back.

Seven Big Northern schools hits the mats. North Boone was the champion. Here are the top three teams from the conference.

Big Northern Conference:

1. North Boone

2. Lutheran

3. Stillman Valley

All ten schools in the NIC-10 were represented. Belvidere North with its strong co-ed squad had won the last 11 conference championships. They made it 12 Thursday night as the Blue Thunder won again. Here are the top five teams from the conference.

NIC-10 Conference:

1. Belvidere North

2. Harlem

3. Jefferson

4. Hononegah

5. Belvidere

For a look at the championship routines and post-reaction watch the media player above.

