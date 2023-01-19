BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North hosted two cheerleading conference championships Thursday night. Both the Big Northern and NIC-10 went back-to-back.
Seven Big Northern schools hits the mats. North Boone was the champion. Here are the top three teams from the conference.
Big Northern Conference:
1. North Boone
2. Lutheran
3. Stillman Valley
All ten schools in the NIC-10 were represented. Belvidere North with its strong co-ed squad had won the last 11 conference championships. They made it 12 Thursday night as the Blue Thunder won again. Here are the top five teams from the conference.
NIC-10 Conference:
1. Belvidere North
2. Harlem
3. Jefferson
4. Hononegah
5. Belvidere
For a look at the championship routines and post-reaction watch the media player above.