BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem and Belvidere North were both tied for third place in the NIC-10 coming into Friday night’s game.

Belvidere North broke that tie with its 17-7 win over the Huskies.

The Blue Thunder are in solo third in the conference at 6-2 while Harlem drops to fourth place at 5-3.

