BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North had a home game Friday night in class 6A against Grayslake Central. This was a first-round rematch from last year.

Grayslake Central would tally another win over the Blue Thunder, 28-27.

Belvidere North was dominant from the start scoring 21 unanswered to take a 21-0 lead into the half. But that lead would soon disappear.

Three consecutive turnovers cost them 21 points which left the game tied with ten minutes left in the fourth quarter. North answers with a touchdown, but a missed 2-point conversion leaves the score at 27-21.

Grayslake Central will answer with a touchdown of their own and that would seal the deal for the Rams.

Belvidere North ends the season at 7-3.

