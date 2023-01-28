BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North was a host site for one of the IHSA cheerleading sectional championships on Saturday.

Teams from around the Stateline and the state of Illinois took the mat in hopes of punching their ticket to the state finals in Bloomington, Ill. next weekend.

Teams competed in four different divisions (co-ed, small, medium, large), the top five teams from each division advance to state. Four of our local teams will make the trip.

Here are the results from Saturday’s sectional final:

Co-Ed:

1. South Elgin – 96.07

2. Belvidere North – 95.13

3. Libertyville – 92.50

4. Huntley – 91.83

5. Fox Lake (Grant) – 91.47

Small:

1. Knoxville – 89.57

2. North Boone – 89.03

3. Rockridge – 85.93

4. Lutheran – 81.42

5. Oneida ROWVA – 81.33

Medium:

1. Antioch – 93.03

2. Grayslake North – 90.93

3. Lake Forest H.S. – 90.67

4. Prairie Ridge – 90.47

5. Lake Villa (Lakes) – 90.20

Large:

1. Hampshire – 93.93

2. Dundee-Crown – 93.70

3. Algonquin (Jacobs) – 93.47

4. Harlem – 91.17

5. Barrington – 90.83

The last seven years Belvidere North has finished first or second at state (second the last two years).

