FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The final NIC-10 game of week one included Belvidere North and Freeport Saturday afternoon.

It was a slow start for both teams, but the Blue Thunder took complete control in the second half right from the third quarter kickoff. Joseph Brown went 90 yards on the kickoff return for a touchdown.

Belvidere North beat Freeport 48-18.

