ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Blue Thunder are still very much in the conversation for a NIC-10 championship. They were on the road Friday night against Auburn.

The Knights weren’t able to get the ball moving on offense. Belvidere North dominated this matchup winning 35-6.

North improves to 5-1 and is ready for a showdown with Hononegah next week. Auburn drops to 3-3.

